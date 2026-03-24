Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 66,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 172,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 21.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Pelangio Exploration

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Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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