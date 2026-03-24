Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $172.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 41.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $658.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $723.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note that forward EPS estimates for the S&P 500 have been revised up, lifting the benchmark’s earnings yield and supporting index valuation — a tailwind for broad-market ETFs like IVV. S&P 500 Earnings Update: Forward EPS Estimates Still Seeing Higher Revisions
- Positive Sentiment: Two recent pieces revisit the historical case for buying broad S&P exposure during sell-offs, which can encourage dip-buying and inflows into IVV from long-term investors. Should You Buy the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF During the Stock Market Sell-Off? Here’s What History Says. Should You Buy the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF During the Stock Market Sell-Off? Here’s What History Says.
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary says the S&P 500’s 200-day moving average is less reliable as ETF adoption and market structure evolve — this changes technical trading signals but doesn’t directly alter IVV’s fundamentals. How ETFs crushed Wall Street’s favorite stock-market indicator
- Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s addition to the S&P 500 shifts index composition slightly; additions/removals matter for short-term trading flows but have limited long-term impact on IVV’s diversified exposure. Vertiv Joins the S&P 500 Today. Can Its AI Rally Keep Going?
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis shows the market-cap weighted S&P 500 has trailed “pure” value and growth versions because concentrated, narrow leaders have outperformed — a drag on IVV versus some factor-tilted ETFs and may encourage rotations into narrower products. Here’s a big reason the S&P 500 has trailed ‘pure’ versions of the index that focus on value and growth
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and reports that U.S. futures plunged after weekend developments are pressuring risk assets and prompting short-term outflows from broad equity ETFs. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Plunge As Trump Issues Ultimatum To ‘Obliterate’ Iran—SSR Mining, Nebius, United Airlines In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Research and portfolio signals show some ETF strategies (sector- and momentum-focused) materially outperforming the S&P, which could pull investor dollars away from broad-cap IVV into specialty ETFs. Echoes Of 2022: Bear Bounces As ETF Signal Portfolio Leads S&P 500 By Over 23%
- Negative Sentiment: Recent 13F reports show some institutional holders trimming IVV positions (small percentage reductions reported), which can be a minor headwind for fund inflows if the trend continues. Cooper Financial Group Sells 847 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Decreased by CenturyLink Investment Management Co
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
See Also
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