Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Holdings Lowered by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 9.7% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $125,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.88.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $500.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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