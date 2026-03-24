PPHC Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PPHC)

PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

PPHC Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ PPHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 82,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,312. PPHC has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

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PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million.

About PPHC

Our mission is to become the preeminent provider of global strategic communications by uniting a diverse group of leading government relations, corporate communications and public affairs specialists around the world for the collective success of our clients, employees, and shareholders. Founded by veteran advisors with decades of experience in Washington, DC’s public policy and government relations landscape, we have grown and diversified our global communications advisory business through targeted acquisitions and organic growth.

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