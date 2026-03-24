CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $323.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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