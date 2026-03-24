Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 24th

AltC Acquisition, AleAnna, Inflection Point Acquisition, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Robin Energy, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, and Paranovus Entertainment Technology are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically about $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by exchange and analyst. Investors view small caps as offering higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and increased business risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AleAnna (ANNA)

AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

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Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

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Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology (PAVS)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

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