Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Has $13.41 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.3% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $658.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $723.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.13.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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