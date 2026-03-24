AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore lowered their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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