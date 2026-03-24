SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 138,208 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,208 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of ASML worth $318,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,369.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,394.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,156.77. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML News Summary

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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