SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 138,208 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,208 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of ASML worth $318,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASML Trading Up 4.0%
Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,369.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,394.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,156.77. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ASML Increases Dividend
ASML News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America stayed bullish after Asia investor meetings and said the memory cycle looks likely to remain strong through at least 1H27E — a supportive demand outlook for ASML’s lithography machines. BofA remains bullish on ASML stock after Asia checks
- Positive Sentiment: ASML is actively repurchasing shares under its buyback program (mid?March transactions listed), which reduces float and supports EPS — a direct shareholder-friendly action. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst write-up flagged a buy rating with roughly 25% upside from current levels, reinforcing a “buy-the-dip” narrative after recent weakness. ASML Is Down 7% Over the Past Month. Should You Buy the Chip Stock on the Dip?
- Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor equipment peers jumped after Tesla announced large fab plans (Terafab), lifting demand expectations for gear makers including ASML. Chip Gear Stocks Jump On Tesla’s Terafab Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes and commentary highlight insatiable AI chip demand, which implies continued order momentum for ASML’s EUV tools — a core long-term growth driver. Why ASML Stock Popped Today
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say institutional investors have been accumulating shares during the recent dip, signaling confidence from large holders. Institutional Investors Accumulate ASML Shares Amid Price Dip
- Neutral Sentiment: A startup (Lace), backed by Microsoft, raised $40M to develop advanced chipmaking tech — interesting for the ecosystem but uncertain as a near-term competitive threat to ASML’s EUV monopoly. Microsoft-backed startup raises $40 million for advanced chipmaking equipment tech
- Neutral Sentiment: The short interest report contains nonsensical/zero values and shows no actionable build in shorts — no immediate short-driven pressure indicated. (Internal short-interest entry)
- Negative Sentiment: ASML has experienced a recent pullback (about -7% over the past month), and a dividend increase failed to halt the share-price decline in prior coverage — indicating some near-term investor caution. ASML’s Dividend Boost Fails to Stem Share Price Decline
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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