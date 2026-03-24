Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. 135,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 136,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 100.70%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

Further Reading

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