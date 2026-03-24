Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Septerna from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Septerna in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Septerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

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Septerna Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SEPN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 79,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,149. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 3.43. Septerna has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Septerna had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Septerna news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $115,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,834.73. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,979,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283.30. This represents a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Septerna by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Septerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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