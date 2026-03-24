Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 39,236 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $68,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,681,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,237,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,307,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $456.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.91 and a 200-day moving average of $422.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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