GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.6120. 4,132,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,241,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Specifically, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 325 shares in the company, valued at $7,458.75. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on GitLab from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Key Headlines Impacting GitLab

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: GitLab reported revenue up ~23% year-over-year and topped EPS/revenue estimates, evidence of continued business momentum that underpins the long-term growth story. Reflecting on software development stocks’ Q4 earnings: GitLab

Q4 results beat consensus: GitLab reported revenue up ~23% year-over-year and topped EPS/revenue estimates, evidence of continued business momentum that underpins the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party comparison piece weighs GitLab vs. Rubrik for investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Investors may use it to reassess alternatives, not a direct stock driver. Which Is a Better Investment, GitLab Inc. or Rubrik, Inc. Stock?

Third?party comparison piece weighs GitLab vs. Rubrik for investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Investors may use it to reassess alternatives, not a direct stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for March looked inconsistent (showing zero/NaN), likely a reporting glitch — no clear short?pressure signal until corrected data is available.

Reported short?interest data for March looked inconsistent (showing zero/NaN), likely a reporting glitch — no clear short?pressure signal until corrected data is available. Negative Sentiment: Analyst weakness: William Blair reiterated/reaffirmed an Underperform rating on GTLB, a negative sell?side signal that can reduce demand and amplify selling pressure. William Blair downgrades GitLab (GTLB)

Analyst weakness: William Blair reiterated/reaffirmed an Underperform rating on GTLB, a negative sell?side signal that can reduce demand and amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Director Matthew Jacobson disclosed multiple sales (totaling roughly 1.16M shares across March 19–20, with proceeds in the tens of millions and his remaining stake reduced to ~325 shares). Significant director exits often pressure sentiment and can trigger additional selling. SEC/insider filing: Insider selling alert

GitLab Stock Down 7.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 84.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

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GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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