DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 44,839 shares.The stock last traded at $176.5250 and had previously closed at $177.9710.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Phillip Securities raised DBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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DBS Group Stock Down 1.1%

DBS Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

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DBS Group (OTCMKTS: DBSDY) is a Singapore-based financial services group headquartered in Marina Bay, Singapore. Established in 1968 as the Development Bank of Singapore, the group has grown into one of the region’s largest banks, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

DBS’s main business activities include consumer and private banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and markets, securities brokerage, and asset and wealth management.

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