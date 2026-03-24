Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.2750. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.2750, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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