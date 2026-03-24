SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,419 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $99,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,729,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,086,000 after acquiring an additional 642,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,313,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,565,000 after purchasing an additional 304,642 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,508,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,574,000 after purchasing an additional 264,960 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Further Reading

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