Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the previous session’s volume of 18,226 shares.The stock last traded at $52.55 and had previously closed at $53.3650.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

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Pershing Square Company Profile

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Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) is a Guernsey-registered closed-ended investment company that offers public investors access to the concentrated investment strategy of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Founded by William “Bill” Ackman, the firm employs a value-oriented, fundamental approach to equity investing, often engaging in activist campaigns to unlock shareholder value. Since its launch in April 2012, Pershing Square Holdings has built a portfolio of high-conviction positions in a select group of publicly traded companies, predominantly in North America and Western Europe.

As a holding company, Pershing Square Holdings does not originate new funds but rather issues ordinary shares to investors seeking exposure to the flagship strategy of Pershing Square Capital.

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