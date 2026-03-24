Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 52,655 shares.The stock last traded at $28.19 and had previously closed at $27.92.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

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Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.66%.Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

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