Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.51. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2,115 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Babcock International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Babcock International Group Stock Down 3.5%

Babcock International Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

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Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

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