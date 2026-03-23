Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 206.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.05 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,283.74. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $1,029,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,547.28. This represents a 81.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,632 shares of company stock worth $26,936,324. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker bullishness: Evercore reiterated an Outperform and a $200 target after AI infrastructure announcements; Goldman Sachs has also stayed positive with an elevated target — these analyst calls support upside expectations for ANET. Read More.

Broker bullishness: Evercore reiterated an Outperform and a $200 target after AI infrastructure announcements; Goldman Sachs has also stayed positive with an elevated target — these analyst calls support upside expectations for ANET. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media/momentum tailwinds: Jim Cramer coverage and repeated positive write-ups have helped lift investor sentiment; ANET has shown notable share gains since those endorsements, reinforcing retail/institutional interest. Read More.

Media/momentum tailwinds: Jim Cramer coverage and repeated positive write-ups have helped lift investor sentiment; ANET has shown notable share gains since those endorsements, reinforcing retail/institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus and targets remain above current levels (consensus target ~ $176+), indicating upside from current prices if growth and AI-networking demand continue. Read More.

Analyst consensus and targets remain above current levels (consensus target ~ $176+), indicating upside from current prices if growth and AI-networking demand continue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Coverage comparing Arista to Broadcom frames ANET as an AI networking leader but highlights trade-offs versus larger incumbents — useful context for longer-term allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Coverage comparing Arista to Broadcom frames ANET as an AI networking leader but highlights trade-offs versus larger incumbents — useful context for longer-term allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity and company profile coverage (MarketBeat summaries) reinforce a “moderate buy” consensus and reiterate Arista’s strong fundamentals and AI/data?center positioning — supportive background but not a fresh catalyst. Read More.

Analyst activity and company profile coverage (MarketBeat summaries) reinforce a “moderate buy” consensus and reiterate Arista’s strong fundamentals and AI/data?center positioning — supportive background but not a fresh catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CTO Kenneth Duda reported large sales (26k and 32k shares at ~ $134), reducing his position materially; sizable insider disposals can pressure sentiment short-term even if company fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

Insider selling — CTO Kenneth Duda reported large sales (26k and 32k shares at ~ $134), reducing his position materially; sizable insider disposals can pressure sentiment short-term even if company fundamentals remain intact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director sale — Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares, a smaller but visible insider sale disclosed to the SEC; additional insider sales add to near-term bearish signals. Read More.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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