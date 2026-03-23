Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.99 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4,607.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $154.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.98 and a 12 month high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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