Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $131.50 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.96.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRI opened at $93.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real?time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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