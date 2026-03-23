William Blair Initiates Coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX)

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6%

EPRX stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.27. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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