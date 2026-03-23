UBS Group Begins Coverage on Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $8.54 on Monday. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

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About Vodacom Group

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Vodacom Group Limited is a leading African mobile communications company offering a comprehensive range of voice, messaging, data and financial services. The company serves both consumer and enterprise markets, delivering mobile voice and data networks alongside digital solutions such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and mobile financial services. Vodacom’s product portfolio includes prepaid and contract mobile plans, broadband internet services and a suite of digital applications designed to support e-commerce, health and educational initiatives across its markets.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Vodacom operates across multiple countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique and Kenya, with additional presence through partner networks in Lesotho and other regions.

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