Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $357.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $395.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.71, for a total value of $979,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,322.19. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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