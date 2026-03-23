Tactive Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 908.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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