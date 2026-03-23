MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site?specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody?based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high?contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company’s pipeline includes several antibody?radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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