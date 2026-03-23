Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 15.3% – Should You Sell?

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.72 and last traded at GBX 0.72. 122,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 445,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85.

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 15.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.10.

About Chesterfield Resources

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Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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