FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 2867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 896.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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