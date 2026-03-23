Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.5368. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.5410, with a volume of 23,306 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.
Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.
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