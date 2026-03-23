Jorey Chernett Purchases 40,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,793,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,717.97. This represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Jorey Chernett purchased 77,702 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $205,133.28.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett purchased 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $212,480.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett acquired 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett acquired 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett bought 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett purchased 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett purchased 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of AIRS traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $2.85. 1,676,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,666. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 239.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

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AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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