Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Sells 31,811 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis sold 31,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285, for a total value of £90,661.35.

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis sold 31,588 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total value of £84,339.96.

On Monday, January 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 94 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 per share, with a total value of £150.40.

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 6.5%

Ithaca Energy stock traded down GBX 17.31 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 249.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,950,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,762. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120 and a 52-week high of GBX 288.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.98. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ithaca Energy from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITH

About Ithaca Energy

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Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Today, Ithaca Energy is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (the “UKCS”), with stakes in six of the ten largest fields in the UKCS and two of UKCS’s largest pre-development fields.

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