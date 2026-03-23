Bank of America Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $172.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.24. 2,191,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $169.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 28,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $4,350,957.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 53,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,916.23. The trade was a 34.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009.76. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,540,917 shares of company stock valued at $230,215,036. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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