MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.91, but opened at $152.01. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $160.15, with a volume of 2,855,500 shares.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 17.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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