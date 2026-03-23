Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.35, but opened at $42.22. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 7,962 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Heidelberg Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

About Heidelberg Materials

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany?based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready?mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

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