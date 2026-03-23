Citigroup Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $185.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.41. 672,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,198. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $156.64 and a 1-year high of $348.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.85.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About lululemon athletica

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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