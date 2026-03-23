Floor & Decor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FNDGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 209% compared to the average volume of 3,246 put options.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 6.0%

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 481,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FNDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,472,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 557,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,421,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.