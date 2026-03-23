Floor & Decor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 209% compared to the average volume of 3,246 put options.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 6.0%

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 481,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

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Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,472,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 557,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,421,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

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About Floor & Decor

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Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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