Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $25.65. Carnival shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 7,141,656 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

Carnival Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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