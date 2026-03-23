Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 16,190 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,913 call options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.88. 4,308,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,428. The stock has a market cap of $489.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 370.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

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