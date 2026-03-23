Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.57. Janus International Group shares last traded at $5.6150, with a volume of 169,873 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBI. Wall Street Zen cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBI

Janus International Group Trading Up 6.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Janus International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 100,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.