Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$69.10 and last traded at C$63.90, with a volume of 84547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNZ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Tenaz Energy from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNZ

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 7.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 109.18% and a return on equity of 112.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.