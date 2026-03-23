Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.65% from the stock’s current price.
NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.40.
Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia and Emerald AI joined utility and energy firms to design “flexible AI factories” that can act as grid assets — facilities that ramp compute up/down, use onsite generation and storage, and speed time-to-power, supporting durable demand for Nvidia accelerators. NVIDIA and Emerald AI Join Leading Energy Companies to Pioneer Flexible AI Factories as Grid Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia received H200 licensing approval and is actively targeting Chinese customers again — a meaningful revenue opportunity if sales sustainably resume in that market. Nvidia Corp (NVDA) sets sights on Chinese customers after H200 license approval
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia expanded ecosystem wins: a collaboration with Asylon to power DroneIQ Overwatch shows growth in edge/physical-AI use cases (security robotics) that broaden product mix beyond datacenter GPUs. Asylon and NVIDIA Collaborate to Advance Physical AI in Robotic Security with the Introduction of DroneIQ Overwatch™
- Positive Sentiment: Management signaled record cash returns at GTC and analysts/research pieces are predicting bigger shareholder distributions — a tailwind for income-minded investors if executed. Prediction: Nvidia Will Make a Substantial Dividend Increase in 2026. Should You Buy the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish analyst pieces argue AI demand is structural and Nvidia could be undervalued on growth metrics; these viewpoints support a longer-term buy thesis even as volatility persists. Nvidia: AI Is Here To Stay, And The Fear Is Misplaced (Rating Upgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an Nvidia director disposed of ~$3.36M in stock, which can spook some investors even if not material to fundamentals. Insider Selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $3,357,490.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights competition risk from Huawei’s H200-class chips — a credible headwind in China and a reason investors may be cautious about margin and share preservation. Nvidia Stock Faces 2026 Low. This Chinese AI Chip Rival Can Make Things Worse.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to GTC was muted; coverage notes Wall Street wasn’t fully convinced by the conference, and the stock’s post-GTC pullback reflects demand-timing and execution concerns. Why Wall Street wasn’t won over by Nvidia’s big conference
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legislative scrutiny is increasing (Senate questions around deals/competitive dynamics), adding execution and antitrust risk to the narrative. Nvidia Senate Questions Put Groq Deal And AI Stack Power In Focus
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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