Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.65% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $172.76 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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