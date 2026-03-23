Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.
Ondas Stock Up 0.9%
NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.47. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $15.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas
In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,188,786.05. This trade represents a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONDS shares. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.
The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.
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