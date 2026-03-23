Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.

Ondas Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.47. Ondas has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,188,786.05. This trade represents a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth $117,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONDS shares. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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