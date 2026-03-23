Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AGIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AGIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 124.26% and a negative net margin of 2,941.75%.The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AGIG opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Houston American Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Houston American Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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