Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 808.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 10,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 274,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,809 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Walmart News

Positive Sentiment: Growing AI narrative and modest analyst upside: coverage notes that Walmart’s AI investments (supply-chain, store ops) are reshaping its growth story and one valuation model nudged fair value slightly higher to ~$136, supporting longer-term upside. This bolsters bullish investor interest in WMT as a tech-enabled retailer. How Walmart (WMT) Is Rewriting Its Story With AI Hype And Valuation Questions

Growing AI narrative and modest analyst upside: coverage notes that Walmart’s AI investments (supply-chain, store ops) are reshaping its growth story and one valuation model nudged fair value slightly higher to ~$136, supporting longer-term upside. This bolsters bullish investor interest in WMT as a tech-enabled retailer. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/technical support for defensive retail: coverage from Barron’s highlights Walmart alongside other defensive retail names on both technical and fundamental grounds, which can attract risk-off flows and relative-strength buyers in uncertain markets. Walmart, Ross Stores, and Other ‘Defensive’ Retail Stocks

Analyst/technical support for defensive retail: coverage from Barron’s highlights Walmart alongside other defensive retail names on both technical and fundamental grounds, which can attract risk-off flows and relative-strength buyers in uncertain markets. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative that Walmart is an AI play: features arguing Walmart (and Target) are meaningful AI plays could lift investor conviction around margin improvement and efficiency gains over time. Forget Chipmakers: Walmart and Target Are the Real AI Plays

Market narrative that Walmart is an AI play: features arguing Walmart (and Target) are meaningful AI plays could lift investor conviction around margin improvement and efficiency gains over time. Neutral Sentiment: Higher-than-usual call buying: intraday activity showed a ~42% increase in call option volume, which signals bullish positioning but could be speculative or short-term. Watch whether this leads to sustained buying or just short-term gamma flow.

Higher-than-usual call buying: intraday activity showed a ~42% increase in call option volume, which signals bullish positioning but could be speculative or short-term. Watch whether this leads to sustained buying or just short-term gamma flow. Neutral Sentiment: CEO transition focus: commentary on managing and positioning around CEO transitions notes both risk and opportunity — transitions can create volatility but also potential strategic shifts. Investors should watch messaging and execution from leadership. How to Play 3 Major CEO Transitions in Early 2026 (WMT)

CEO transition focus: commentary on managing and positioning around CEO transitions notes both risk and opportunity — transitions can create volatility but also potential strategic shifts. Investors should watch messaging and execution from leadership. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO: CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares (~1.87% reduction in his position) in a disclosed SEC filing — insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if part of routine diversification. Insider Sale SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

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Walmart Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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