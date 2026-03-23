Reviewing Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI)

Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sports Field and Travel + Leisure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Field N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $4.02 billion 1.12 $230.00 million $3.41 21.13

Analyst Ratings

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sports Field and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Field 0 0 0 0 0.00 Travel + Leisure 0 3 8 0 2.73

Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $85.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Sports Field.

Profitability

This table compares Sports Field and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Field N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 5.74% -47.77% 6.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sports Field shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Sports Field on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sports Field

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Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

About Travel + Leisure

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Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

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