Copa (CPA) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Copa to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 18.57% 25.62% 10.92% Copa Competitors 5.09% 20.89% 4.49%

Volatility and Risk

Copa has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa’s competitors have a beta of 11.12, suggesting that their average share price is 1,012% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 2 8 1 2.91 Copa Competitors 651 2285 3400 239 2.49

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Copa and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Copa currently has a consensus price target of $166.44, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Copa pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copa and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $3.62 billion $671.65 million 7.00 Copa Competitors $14.07 billion $672.84 million 33.45

Copa’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Copa. Copa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Copa beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Copa Company Profile

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Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

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