Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 227,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 854,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Lion One Metals Stock Up 9.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36. The firm has a market cap of C$92.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One Metals Limited is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

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