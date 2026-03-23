Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.81 and last traded at C$14.03. Approximately 132,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 431,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Valeura Energy Trading Down 5.8%

Valeura Energy Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.87.

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Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

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