Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for YSS (NYSE:YSS)

YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of YSS from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of YSS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YSS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

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About YSS

YSS stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. YSS has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

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York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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